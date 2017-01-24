Kurt Busch eager to rekindle relationship with Ford

Written by: Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service, January 24, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Competing for Roush Fenway Racing in 2004, Kurt Busch was the last driver to win a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship in a Ford.

Since leaving Roush at the end of the 2005 season, Busch has driven Dodges for Roger Penske and Chevrolets for James Finch, Furniture Row and Stewart-Haas Racing.

With Stewart-Haas moving to Ford this season, Busch will have a chance to renew old acquaintances.

“It is a special homecoming feeling to head back to work with Ford and to have them with our power and our bodies at Stewart-Haas Racing,” Busch said on Tuesday during the NASCAR Media Tour hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway. “It really feels neat to come back to a place where I’ve seen the faces before and the way that the structure has been polished up on and the way that there’s more depth with Ford Performance.

“(Ford Board Member) Edsel (Ford) has done an incredible job over the last decade to continue to improve. Guys like Raj Nair (executive vice president, product development and chief technical officer) Dave Pericak (head of Ford Performance), the whole gang is ready and willing to help in all areas and directions. It’s like they just opened up a whole new book of things to look at and to advance our program further.”