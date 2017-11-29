Martin Truex Jr., Sherry Pollex win Myers Brothers Award

LAS VEGAS – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and long-time girlfriend Sherry Pollex earned the prestigious Myers Brothers Award, not for Truex’s accomplishments on the race track, but for their unrelenting generosity off the asphalt.

Pollex has been battling ovarian cancer since her diagnosis in 2014 and recently had a recurrence that has required chemotherapy. Nevertheless, she and Truex have maintained a commitment to charitable causes that took root more than a decade ago.

“It’s been a crazy, crazy year for both of us, both personally and professionally, with my cancer and…,” Pollex said with a catch in her voice.”

“Don’t do that, ‘cause I’m going to cry,” Truex interjected. “This is an unbelievable honor to receive this award. We definitely didn’t see it coming. It was unexpected. Sherry and I have been very fortunate in our lives to have all the things we needed.

“We’ve had great families, great parents that raised us right and taught us right from wrong. I think they probably deserve a lot of the credit for us being who we are and being able to give back and help people… We’ve learned so much from past champions, and just everybody in the sport that’s so willing to give back.

“We don’t deserve all the credit for this. I think we’ve learned a lot of lessons from a lot of people in this room.”

Written by: Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service, November 29, 2017

