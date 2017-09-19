No mic drop for Elliott Sadler, even if he wins NASCAR Xfinity title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – JR Motorsports driver Elliott Sadler could rightfully be called the dean of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In a NASCAR career that started in 1995, Sadler has accumulated 13 Xfinity Series victories to go with his three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins.

In this season’s new stage-based racing format, Sadler has already wrapped up the regular-season championship and the 15-playoff-point bonus that goes with it.

What Sadler doesn’t have in any series through 813 combined career starts is a title. He finished second in last year’s Xfinity Series champions battle after the introduction of a playoff format. He was runner-up in 2011 and 2012 under a season-long scoring system.

But the top prize has continued to elude him.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the 42-year-old would be tempted to leave the No. 1 JRM Chevrolet if he happens to win the championship this year. No way. No how.

“I’m still under contract, and I’ve got a good contract with a really good race team, and I want to keep racing,” Sadler said on Tuesday during NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Media Day at the Embassy Suites. “I know I’m going to at least be around a couple more years.

“Would I have a different attitude? Yes, if I was a champion and coming back next year, I’d probably have a little bit more relaxed attitude during the regular season, maybe, moving forward. But I would still come back and race and be with you guys.”

Written by: Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service, September 19, 2017

