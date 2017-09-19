No mic drop for Elliott Sadler, even if he wins NASCAR Xfinity title

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 19: Elliott Sadler speaks to the media as one of the 12 remaining drivers eligible to win the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs Media Day at Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown on September 19, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for NASCAR)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – JR Motorsports driver Elliott Sadler could rightfully be called the dean of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In a NASCAR career that started in 1995, Sadler has accumulated 13 Xfinity Series victories to go with his three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins.

In this season’s new stage-based racing format, Sadler has already wrapped up the regular-season championship and the 15-playoff-point bonus that goes with it.

What Sadler doesn’t have in any series through 813 combined career starts is a title. He finished second in last year’s Xfinity Series champions battle after the introduction of a playoff format. He was runner-up in 2011 and 2012 under a season-long scoring system.

But the top prize has continued to elude him.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the 42-year-old would be tempted to leave the No. 1 JRM Chevrolet if he happens to win the championship this year. No way. No how.

“I’m still under contract, and I’ve got a good contract with a really good race team, and I want to keep racing,” Sadler said on Tuesday during NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Media Day at the Embassy Suites. “I know I’m going to at least be around a couple more years.

“Would I have a different attitude? Yes, if I was a champion and coming back next year, I’d probably have a little bit more relaxed attitude during the regular season, maybe, moving forward. But I would still come back and race and be with you guys.”

