Joey Logano comes up one spot short

Perhaps no one was as disappointed Saturday night at Richmond as Joey Logano.

Logano won here in the spring but saw his win encumbered for a post-race inspection failure. He did not win a race the rest of the regular season and fell outside the top 16 in points.

Saturday night, he really wasn’t a factor in the race. He started 12th, and ran inside the top five for a time. But on the final restart was outside the five.

He did have a chance though. The final restart came in overtime with two laps to go. In a chaotic final lap, Martin Truex Jr. spun after contact with Denny Hamlin; Logano charged through and nearly pulled it off. However, he came up one spot short to winner Kyle Larson. He finished second and is not part of this year’s 16 driver playoff field.

“Yeah, it stings a little bit,” Logano said. “Last time we were sitting hereafter a race, it was after a win, and this time it’s after a second, which overall if you look at our Richmond overall for a season with the two races, you’d say, that’s pretty good, a first and a second. But just overall, obviously it stings to come up one spot short and not be able to get into the playoffs. It is what it is. It’s reality, and we will move on.”

“There’s nothing we can do about that at this point,” he later added. “You’ve just got to keep looking out the windshield and not the rearview mirror. It is what it is. I’m proud of the effort that we’ve been able to give. This was one of the best races we’ve had in a long time, which is a good thing, but it was just one short.”

Written by: Greg Engle CupScene.com Editor, September 10, 2017

