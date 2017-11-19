Danica Patrick’s last race with Stewart-Haas ends in a crash

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – On Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Danica Patrick announced plans to finish her racing career with runs in the 2018 Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 in cars still to be determined.

But Patrick would have preferred that her last ride in the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford not end as early as it did. On Lap 142 of 267, a flat tire sent Patrick’s car rocketing into the Turn 2 wall, collecting the Chevrolet of Kasey Kahne in the process.

Patrick steered the crippled car to the entrance to pit road, but exited the Ford after it caught fire.

“I hit the wall (earlier) in (Turns) 3 and 4 and got some fender rub on the tire, and it blew the tire,” Patrick said. “I went a couple of laps and there was smoke in the car, but they thought it was all right, but it wasn’t.”

After exiting the infield care center, Patrick wasn’t ready to start thinking about the Daytona 500.

“What I’m not looking forward to is I have to go sit in my bus and wait for everyone to get done with the race before I can go home,” she laughed. “That sucks, but I think that what’s coming ahead is bright for me and for the way it feels, so I’m excited.”

Written by: Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service, November 19, 2017

