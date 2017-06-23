Photos: NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway, Friday June 23, 2017

June 23, 2017 NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle Photos 0

SONOMA, CA - JUNE 23: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's Chevrolet, gets into his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 23, 2017 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Written by: NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle, June 23, 2017

Comments