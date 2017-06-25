Photos: NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway, Sunday June 25, 2017

June 25, 2017 NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle Photos 0

SONOMA, CA - JUNE 25: Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 25, 2017 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Written by: NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle, June 25, 2017

Comments