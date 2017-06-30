Rain interrupts Daytona Xfinity race, forces delay until Saturday

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JUNE 30: Brennan Poole, driver of the #48 DC Solar Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway on June 30, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Eight laps into Friday night’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Daytona International Speedway, rain slowed the proceedings, forcing a caution with Blake Koch in the lead.

With the rain intensifying, NASCAR red-flagged the event after Lap 11 and brought the cars to pit road. After a wait of more than an hour, the sanctioning body postponed the race until noon on Saturday.

The race will be broadcast live on CNBC. Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will take place as scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Written by: Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service, June 30, 2017

