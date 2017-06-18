Photos: NASCAR at Michigan International Speedway, Sunday June 18, 2017 June 18, 2017 NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle Photos 0 BROOKLYN, MI - JUNE 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Cars 3/Target Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: The pit crew of Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe’s Chevrolet, huddle before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Dow Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #21 Omnicraft Auto Parts Ford, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Cars 3/Target Chevrolet, celebrates in with a burnout after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Cars 3/Target Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Erik Jones, driver of the #77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Cars 3/Target Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Freightliner Toyota, leads Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Red White & Blue Toyota, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Cars 3/Target Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Cars 3/Target Chevrolet, lead a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Cars 3/Target Chevrolet, lead a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Cars 3/Target Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Cars 3/Target Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Cars 3/Target Chevrolet, celebrates with his son, Owen, in Victory Lane by placing the winner’s decal on his car after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Written by: NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle, June 18, 2017