Photos: NASCAR at Michigan International Speedway, Saturday June 17, 2017 June 17, 2017 BROOKLYN, MI - JUNE 16: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 17: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 17, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #20 Hisense Toyota, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR XFINITY Series Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway on June 17, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #20 Hisense Toyota, passes William Byron, driver of the #9 Liberty University Chevrolet, on the last lap to win the NASCAR XFINITY Series Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway on June 17, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 17: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 NOS Energy Drink Toyota, takes the green flag at the start of the NASCAR XFINITY Series Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway on June 17, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #20 Hisense Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR XFINITY Series Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway on June 17, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #20 Hisense Toyota, and his daughter, Taylor, place the winner's decal on the car in Victory Lane during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway on June 17, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)