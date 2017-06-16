Photos: NASCAR at Michigan International Speedway, Friday June 16, 2017 June 16, 2017 gengle Photos 0 BROOKLYN, MI - JUNE 16: Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 NAPA Chevrolet, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 NAPA Chevrolet, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: The helmet of Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe’s Chevrolet, is seen during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: Jeffrey Earnhardt, driver of the #33 Hulu Chevrolet, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe’s Chevrolet, looks on from the garage during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Red White & Blue Toyota, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Red White & Blue Toyota, waits during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Cars 3/Target Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the pole award for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, hangs out during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: Darrell Wallace Jr., driver of the #43 Smithfield Ford, walks down pit lane during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: Ryan Reed, driver of the #16 Lilly Diabetes Ford, speaks with Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Ford, during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: Brendan Gaughan, driver of the #62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) BROOKLYN, MI – JUNE 16: Daniel Hemric, driver of the #21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet, climbs into his car during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) Written by: gengle, June 16, 2017Comments Michigan International SpeedwayNASCAR