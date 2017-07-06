Photos: NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway, Thursday, July 6, 2017 July 6, 2017 NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle Photos 0 SPARTA, KY - JULY 06: Matt Mills, driver of the #44 Thompson Electric Inc. Chevrolet, stands by his car prior to qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 7, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 06: Christopher Bell, driver of the #4 Toyota Toyota, waits for the start of qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 7, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images) SPARTA, KY – JULY 05: Grant Enfinger, driver of the #98 Chigo – Beat The Heat Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 5, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) SPARTA, KY – JULY 06: Matt Mills, driver of the #44 Thompson Electric Inc. Chevrolet, stands by his car prior to qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 7, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) SPARTA, KY – JULY 05: Myatt Snider, driver of the #51 Liberty Tax Service Toyota, looks on from the garage during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 5, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) SPARTA, KY – JULY 06: Crew members of the #8 Fire Alarm Services Inc. Chevrolet cover the truck due to rain during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 7, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) SPARTA, KY – JULY 06: Crew members of the #7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet push the car through the garage area during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway on July 7, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 06: Daniel Hemric, driver of the #21 Red Kap/Alsco, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway on July 7, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images) SPARTA, KY – JULY 06: Austin Cindric, driver of the #19 LTi Printing Ford, and Chase Briscoe, driver of the #29 Cooper Standard Ford, lead a pack of trucks during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 6, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images) SPARTA, KY – JULY 06: Matt Crafton, driver of the #88 Jack Links/Menards Toyota, pits during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 6, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 06: Christopher Bell, driver of the #4 Toyota Toyota, celebrates with the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 6, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images) SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 06: Christopher Bell, driver of the #4 Toyota Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 6, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images) SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 06: Johnny Sauter, driver of the #21 Allegiant Airlines Chevrolet, takes the green flag to start the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 6, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images) Written by: NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle, July 6, 2017Comments Kentucky SpeedwayNASCAR