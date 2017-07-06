Photos: NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway, Thursday, July 6, 2017

July 6, 2017 NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle Photos 0

SPARTA, KY - JULY 06: Matt Mills, driver of the #44 Thompson Electric Inc. Chevrolet, stands by his car prior to qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 7, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
Written by: NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle, July 6, 2017

Comments