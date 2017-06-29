Photos: NASCAR at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, June 29, 2017 June 29, 2017 NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle Photos 0 DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JUNE 29: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on June 29, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JUNE 29: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on June 29, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JUNE 29: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on June 29, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JUNE 29: Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 NAPA Patriotic Chevrolet, walks through the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on June 29, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JUNE 29: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe’s Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on June 29, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JUNE 29: Kurt Busch, driver of the #41 Monster Energy/Haas Automation Ford, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on June 29, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JUNE 29: Cars practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on June 29, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JUNE 29: Crew members push the #00 Haas Automation Ford, driven by Cole Custer (not pictured), through the garage area during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway on June 29, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JUNE 29: Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Ford, talks with Ryan Reed, driver of the #16 Lilly Diabetes Ford, in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway on June 29, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JUNE 29: Brennan Poole, driver of the #48 DC Solar Chevrolet, sits in his car during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway on June 29, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JUNE 29: A ‘NASCAR Salutes’ decal is seen on the #19 Comcast NBC Universal Salute to Service Toyota, driven by Matt Tifft (not pictured), in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway on June 29, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Written by: NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle, June 29, 2017Comments Daytona International SpeedwayNASCAR