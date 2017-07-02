Photos: NASCAR at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday July 1, 2017 July 2, 2017 NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle Photos 0 DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JULY 01: Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 NAPA Patriotic Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JULY 01: William Byron, driver of the #9 AXALTA/Vorteq Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JULY 01: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 NAPA Patriotic Chevrolet, lead the field to the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JULY 01: Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 NAPA Patriotic Chevrolet, Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Detroit Genuine Parts Ford, Ryan Blaney, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford, and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John’s Ford, race during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JULY 01: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #17 Fifth Thrid Bank Ford, affixes the winners decal to his car in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JULY 01: Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 NAPA Patriotic Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JULY 01: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #17 Fifth Thrid Bank Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JULY 01: Josh Williams, driver of the #92 Chevrolet, William Byron, driver of the #9 AXALTA/Vorteq Chevrolet, and Blake Koch, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JULY 01: Daniel Hemric, driver of the #21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet, and Daniel Suarez, driver of the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota, lead a pack of cars during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JULY 01: Ty Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops/TRCKR BTS Chevrolet, leads Ryan Reed, driver of the #16 Lilly Diabetes Ford, during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JULY 01: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 GameStop/Turtle Beach Toyota, Casey Mears, driver of the #98 Fresh From Florida Ford, and Michael Annett, driver of the #5 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JULY 01: Blake Koch, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, and Daniel Suarez, driver of the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota, lead a pack of cars during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) Written by: NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle, July 2, 2017Comments