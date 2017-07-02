Photos: NASCAR at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday July 1, 2017

July 2, 2017

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JULY 01: Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 NAPA Patriotic Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Written by: NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle, July 2, 2017

