Photos: NASCAR at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 September 4, 2017 NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle Photos 0 DARLINGTON, SC - SEPTEMBER 03: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Throwback Ford, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 BassProShops/TrackerBoats40thAnv Toyota, lead the field under pace laps prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Aric Almirola, driver of the #43 STP Ford, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott speaks with the media during a press conference prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Sport Clips Toyota, celebrates with a burnout after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Sport Clips Toyota, crosses the finish line to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Sport Clips Toyota, poses with the winners decal on his car in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Throwback Ford, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 BassProShops/TrackerBoats40thAnv Toyota, lead the field to the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Denny Hamlin drives the #11 Sport Clips Toyota during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Throwback Ford, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 BassProShops/TrackerBoats40thAnv Toyota, lead the field under pace laps prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty drives the #43 STP Plymouth prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #17 Fifth Third Bank Ford, speak with the media during a press conference prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Sport Clips Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) Written by: NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle, September 4, 2017Comments Darlington RacewayNASCAR