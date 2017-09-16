Photos: NASCAR at Chicagoland Speedway, Saturday Sept. 15, 2017 September 16, 2017 NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle Photos 0 JOLIET, IL - SEPTEMBER 16: Martin Truex Jr. drives the #78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 16, 2017 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) JOLIET, IL – SEPTEMBER 16: Martin Truex Jr. drives the #78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 16, 2017 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) JOLIET, IL – SEPTEMBER 16: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 NBA 2K18/GameStop Toyota, and Daniel Suarez, driver of the #18 Comcast Business/Juniper Toyota, lead the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR XFINITY Series TheHouse.com 300 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 16, 2017 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) JOLIET, IL – SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT/Celebrating the Future of AG Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR XFINITY Series TheHouse.com 300 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 16, 2017 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) JOLIET, IL – SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT/Celebrating the Future of AG Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winnicelebrates in victory lane after winningduring the NASCAR XFINITY Series TheHouse.com 300 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 16, 2017 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) JOLIET, IL – SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT/Celebrating the Future of AG Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR XFINITY Series TheHouse.com 300 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 16, 2017 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) JOLIET, IL – SEPTEMBER 16: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 NBA 2K18/GameStop Toyota, Daniel Suarez, driver of the #18 Comcast Business/Juniper Toyota, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 ENEOS Chevrolet, lead a pack of cars during the NASCAR XFINITY Series TheHouse.com 300 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 16, 2017 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) JOLIET, IL – SEPTEMBER 16: Brennan Poole, driver of the #48 DC Solar Chevrolet, races Brandon Jones, driver of the #33 NIBCO/Menards Chevrolet, during the NASCAR XFINITY Series TheHouse.com 300 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 16, 2017 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) JOLIET, IL – SEPTEMBER 16: Elliott Sadler, driver of the #1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet, celebrates winning the regular season championship with a burnout following the NASCAR XFINITY Series TheHouse.com 300 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 16, 2017 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) JOLIET, IL – SEPTEMBER 16: Elliott Sadler, driver of the #1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet, and his crew chief Kevin Meendering pose for a photo opportunity with the regular season championship trophy following the NASCAR XFINITY Series TheHouse.com 300 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 16, 2017 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) JOLIET, IL – SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT/Celebrating the Future of AG Chevrolet, and his daughter Harper Grace pose with the winners decal on his car in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR XFINITY Series TheHouse.com 300 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 16, 2017 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) JOLIET, IL – SEPTEMBER 16: Daniel Hemric, driver of the #21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet, Michael Annett, driver of the #5 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet, Brendan Gaughan, driver of the #62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet, Elliott Sadler, driver of the #1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet, Blake Koch, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Ford, Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT/Celebrating the Future of AG Chevrolet, William Byron, driver of the #9 AXALTA/JamesHardie Chevrolet, Brennan Poole, driver of the #48 DC Solar Chevrolet, Jeremy Clements, driver of the #51 RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet, Ryan Reed, driver of the #16 Lilly Diabetes Ford, and Matt Tifft, driver of the #19 TMNT Lone Rat & Cub/ABTA Toyota, pose for a photo opportunity following the NASCAR XFINITY Series TheHouse.com 300 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 16, 2017 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Written by: NASCAR/ Getty Images/Greg Engle, September 16, 2017Comments