Harvick: Playoff points likely to gain importance in later rounds

September 14, 2017 Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service 2017 Playoffs, Main Page, NASCAR News, Top Stories 0

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 25: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – No one knows precisely how the current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff format will unfold this season.

Two innovations have injected considerable uncertainty into the stage-based racing, under which drivers can accumulate points at the end of defined segments of an event; and playoff points, which can give drivers a cushion that could help a driver survive a disastrous race in one of the rounds leading up to the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

With four race victories, 18 stage wins and a regular-season championship, Martin Truex Jr. has accumulated 53 playoff points he can carry forward into the first three playoff rounds. Kyle Larson has 33 playoff points and Kyle Busch 29.

On the low end of the scale, Jamie McMurray has three. But how the playoff points will translate into advancement through the playoff rounds is still a matter for conjecture.

“I think as you look at the points, in the first round I don’t think you’re going to notice it as much,” said 2014 champion Kevin Harvick. “I think it’s when you see those points start to roll in the second and third rounds and how they affect everything is going to be much more noticeable.”

Written by: Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service, September 14, 2017

Comments