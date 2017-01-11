Edwards: ”I have no regrets, it’s been a blast”

Written by: Greg Engle, CupScene.com Editor, January 11, 2017

Carl Edwards confirmed Wednesday that his days as a full-time NASCAR driver are over. There were no shocking revelations, no health issues, or contract disputes.

“I’ve been racing for over 20 years,” Edwards said. “ I have no regrets, it’s been a blast.”

“I am truly personally satisfied with my career,” he added.

Edwards,37, said there were three reasons for walking away from the sport at a time when many argue he is at his peak.

“This is an all encompassing thing,” Edwards said about NASCAR. “We do this, its full time.”

Edwards is a native of Columbia Missouri. He worked his way up from the short tracks of the Midwest famously handing out business cards as he searched for a ride in NASCAR. At the age of 22, Edwards made his NASCAR debut in the Truck Series with a team owned by Mike Mittler. He moved to Roush-Fenway Racing in 2003 scoring his first win in the Truck Series race at Kentucky. He moved to the Xfinity Series with Roush in 2005 winning a total of 38 races along with the series title in 2007.

He also moved up to the Cup series in 2005 and amassed a total of 28 wins in 445 starts. Five of those wins came in his two seasons with Joe Gibbs that started in 2015. He finished second in the season standings twice in 2008 and 2011. The latter coming after an epic final race duel with Tony Stewart who won the title via a tiebreaker. Edwards has kept his life away from the track private. He continues to live in Columbia with his wife Kate and two children.

“I think about (racing) all day,” Edwards said Wednesday. “I need to take that time right now, and devote it to people and things I care about.”

The second reason for stepping away is his health. Edwards is known for his strict workout regimen, and has appeared on the cover of fitness magazines.

“I still have my health,” he said. “It’s A risky sport. I want to be a sharp guy in 30 years.”

As for the final reason Edwards said he’s ready for a life away from the grind of the NASCAR season which takes up nearly an entire year.

“I want to spend time on things outside the sport,” Edwards said Wednesday. “I have a lot of interests outside of racing; aviation, agriculture.”

As for saying he was retiring, Edwards hinted he might not be done competing in NASCAR.

“I’m not saying the “r” word here,” Edwards said. “But if I do I’m calling Joe Gibbs first.”

While he said he had no intention of returning full time, “If the right opportunity is there, then for sure I could, but the first person I would talk to is Coach. “

He said he really has no idea what he will be doing next.

“There’s no life raft I’m jumping on to,” he said. “I’m just jumping”

“No one is dangling a carrot out there,” he added.

Edwards was only 10 laps away from winning the 2016 Cup title. A crash on a late restart took him from the lead and out of championship contention. It turned out that it was probably Edwards last chance at winning a Cup title. Edwards said Wednesday that leaving without a Cup title, isn’t a big heartbreak to him.

“With 30 laps to go,” Edwards said of the Homestead race. “That’s what I live for. We worked all year to be in that moment. To be in that position, and know we were getting it done. “

“For me personally I won.”

Edwards kept his emotions in check until nearly the end of the press conference. He said he regretted being a “jerk” to his fellow drivers at times during his career. It is something he wants to change as he moves to the next part of his life.

“I just want to be a good person,” he said breaking down and taking a few moments to compose himself.

“I hope you’ll accept that I don’t’ have it all figured out yet,” Edwards said. “And I hope you know I am at peace with that. Life’s short you have to do what your gut tells you.”

Team owner Joe Gibbs said he wasn’t expecting the news from Edwards.

“This was such a surprise,” Gibbs said. “I was all set for the holidays. I was in a meeting, and they said Carl stopped by.”

Gibbs said Edwards told him of his plans, and Gibbs told him to think about. He said to spend some time with his family and get back to him.

“(He)took four days,” Gibbs said. “Then hooked up on the phone. I could tell he was fully committed. “

Young Phenom Daniel Suarez was named as Edwards’ replacement driver in the No. 19 Toyota.

Suarez, a native of Mexico, burst onto the NASCAR scene in 2014. This past season he won 3 races in the Xfinity series and became the first Mexican driver to win a series title in one of NASCAR’s top three national touring series.

NASCAR Chairman & CEO Brian France later released a statement:

“Carl Edwards has made an indelible mark on NASCAR. His hard-charging driving style has led to memorable moments that will live forever in the history of our sport. Carl’s passion and personality will greatly be missed – as will the signature backflips that NASCAR fans have come to expect following his victories. We wish Carl nothing but the best as he enters this next phase in life.”