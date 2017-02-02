Dale Earnhardt Jr. heads back to TV booth for Fox

Before he gets on the track for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will put on a suit, tie, and hang out in the Fox Sports TV booth. NASCAR’s most popular driver will be a guest driver analyst during FS1’s live coverage of THE CLASH AT DAYTONA, the exhibition race that serves as a precursor to the 2017 NASCAR season, on Saturday, Feb. 18 (8:00 PM ET).

Earnhardt, who missed most of the second half of last season on the sidelines with a concussion, will make his return to racing at the 2017 Daytona 500 a week later. Earnhardt, a two-time winner of THE CLASH, will team with FOX NASCAR announcers Mike Joy, Hall of Famer and three-time champion Darrell Waltrip and four-time champ and former Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jeff Gordon.

THE CLASH marks Earnhardt’s second race in the FOX Sports booth. In June 2016, he served as a driver analyst for the NASCAR XFINITY SERIES race from Michigan International Speedway with Adam Alexander and Michael Waltrip, joining a roster of NASCAR CUP SERIES drivers to rotate in the XFINITY booth.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into the FOX Sports booth for the Clash,” Earnhardt said. “I had a great experience last year and am sure it will be just as enjoyable this time around. It’s a fun challenge for me.”

Earnhardt has a strong record at Daytona in Cup competition, winning four points-paying races there, including the DAYTONA 500 in 2004 and 2014, and scoring two victories in THE CLASH (2003 and 2008) and five in the DUEL AT DAYTONA, a pair of qualifying races for the DAYTONA 500.

“We are tickled pink that Dale chose to be with us for the first event of the season before he climbs back in the car,” said Eric Shanks, FOX Sports President & COO. “DW (Darrell Waltrip) even said that if Dale is nice, he may let him do the ‘Boogity, Boogity, Boogity’ at the green flag to start the season off the right way.”

Written by: Greg Engle CupScene.com Editor, February 2, 2017

