Brad Keselowski Racing ending on a high note

LAS VEGAS – Brad Keselowski, the 2012 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, won’t be fielding a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team in 2018, but his Brad Keselowski Racing team is departing on a high note.

BKR driver Austin Cindric made the Championship 4 race at Homestead and finished third in the final standings. Teammate Chase Briscoe earned Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors and was voted the series’ most popular driver.

“I’m proud of him,” Keselowski said of the latter distinction for Briscoe. “I’m proud of the marketing team at BKR as well. They put a lot of effort into that, in trying to promote and do those things and help those guys launch their careers with some kind of star power and branding efforts.

“It’s something we’ve taken very seriously, and it’s good to see it take a foothold.”

Both Briscoe and Cindric will drive partial schedule in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Xfinity Series Ford next season, along with RFR development driver Ty Majeski.

Written by: Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service, November 29, 2017

