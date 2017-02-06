Ben Kennedy tapped by Richard Childress Racing for nine Xfinity series races

Richard Childress Racing will put driver Ben Kennedy in the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for nine NXS races this season. The first of those will be at Talladega Superspeedway this spring.

Kennedy raced the Xfinity series race for RCR at Iowa Speedway last June starting 6th and finishing 10th. It marks Kennedy’s only career start in the series to date. Kennedy has raced fulltime in the Camping World Truck Series fulltime since 2014. Overall, he has 73b starts with one win, 10 top-5, and 26 top-10 finishes.

“I am looking forward to working with Rheem, Menards and the No. 2 XFINITY Series team,” said Kennedy. “I’m thrilled that well-respected brands like Rheem and Menards are willing to lend their support and provide the opportunity to prove what I can do. I may not have the experience that Cup Series drivers do, but I’m confident that I have what it takes to get to Victory Lane.”

Kennedy is the son of Lesa France-Kennedy and grandson of Bill France Jr., and great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr.

RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon and Paul Menard understand the need to develop young talent and continue growing the sport. Both made the decision to give up seat time in the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro to provide Kennedy the opportunity to gain valuable experience.

“I cut my teeth in the XFINITY Series,” said Dillon, 2013 NXS champion. “If it hadn’t been for the success I experienced in both the Truck Series and the XFINITY Series, I wouldn’t be driving in the Cup Series now. I understand how important it is to give younger drivers a chance to make a name for themselves and gain valuable experience. They can’t prove themselves unless someone gives them a shot, and I’m glad that Rheem and Menards want to provide Ben that opportunity.”

“It is great that our partners recognize the value in developing young drivers,” said Menard. “They are the future of NASCAR and need to be given chances to race in good equipment at the front of the field. This is a big opportunity for Ben, and I know he’s going to make the most of it with Rheem and Menards on board. He has a lot of talent and this is his chance to show everyone what he’s got.”

Written by: Greg Engle, CupScene.com Editor, February 6, 2017

